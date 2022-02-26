Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Purchases New Stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,504,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,239,000 after acquiring an additional 406,264 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 7,471,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,348,000 after acquiring an additional 853,946 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,347,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,995,000 after acquiring an additional 96,527 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,097,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,166,000 after acquiring an additional 53,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,759,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,218,000 after acquiring an additional 328,991 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMAR. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Smartsheet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.25.

In other news, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 2,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $210,373.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $719,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 246,402 shares of company stock valued at $18,573,071. 6.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $53.07 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.36 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.14 and a 200-day moving average of $68.48.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. The company had revenue of $144.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

