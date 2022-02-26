Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Invests $618,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,700 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth $305,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 128,564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,412,000 after buying an additional 40,953 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of Target by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,694,201 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $387,582,000 after buying an additional 42,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $199.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.82 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.49%.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.42.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

