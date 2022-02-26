Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 3,826 Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,826 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XLNX. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 72.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 75.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 277 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Xilinx from $207.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Xilinx from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Xilinx from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.91.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Vincent Tong sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total value of $3,918,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,589 shares of company stock worth $6,185,579. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XLNX opened at $194.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.26 and its 200-day moving average is $185.55. The stock has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.84 and a twelve month high of $239.79.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

