Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Acquires New Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 18,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $51.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.39 and its 200 day moving average is $45.95. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $52.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.54.

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $1,210,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

