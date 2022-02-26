Linde (ETR:LIN) Given a €300.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €300.00 ($340.91) target price on Linde (ETR:LIN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €330.00 ($375.00) price target on Linde in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Nord/LB set a €270.00 ($306.82) price objective on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a €335.00 ($380.68) price objective on Linde in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Baader Bank set a €327.00 ($371.59) price objective on Linde in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €323.00 ($367.05) price objective on Linde in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €294.85 ($335.06).

Get Linde alerts:

LIN stock opened at €261.85 ($297.56) on Wednesday. Linde has a 1-year low of €201.80 ($229.32) and a 1-year high of €309.35 ($351.53). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €282.74 and a 200-day moving average price of €276.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.27, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.96.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.