Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target Raised to $81.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on LNC. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered Lincoln National from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Lincoln National from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.07.

NYSE:LNC opened at $69.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.22 and a 200-day moving average of $69.91. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $55.01 and a 52 week high of $77.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.34). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 24.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

