Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Benchmark from $180.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

LGND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $188.00.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LGND opened at $101.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.30. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $88.50 and a 52-week high of $172.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.08.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.43. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 10.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,524,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,954,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,462,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $203,811,000 after acquiring an additional 18,679 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,297,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 644,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,831,000 after acquiring an additional 51,080 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 411,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.