Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Receives $202.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $188.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LGND. StockNews.com lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND traded down $2.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.05. 192,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,304. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $88.50 and a 1-year high of $172.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a current ratio of 11.15.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.43. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 20.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGND. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

