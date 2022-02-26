Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Receives $202.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $188.00.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LGND. StockNews.com lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.
Shares of NASDAQ:LGND traded down $2.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.05. 192,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,304. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $88.50 and a 1-year high of $172.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a current ratio of 11.15.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGND. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.
