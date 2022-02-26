Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $142.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.90.

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $130.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.51. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $80.28 and a 52-week high of $154.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.06.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $221.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.08 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.34%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $585,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total transaction of $2,072,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $3,668,060. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

