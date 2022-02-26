Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58, RTT News reports. Life Storage had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $221.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:LSI opened at $130.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.51. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $80.28 and a fifty-two week high of $154.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.58%.

Several research analysts have commented on LSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,009,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $585,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $3,668,060. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $377,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $511,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Life Storage by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

