LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.60-6.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.50-2.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion.LHC Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.600-$6.000 EPS.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on LHCG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LHC Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LHC Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $168.70.
Shares of LHCG opened at $134.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.42. LHC Group has a 12-month low of $108.42 and a 12-month high of $223.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.04.
In related news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,235,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $718,452,000 after acquiring an additional 214,388 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in LHC Group by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,550,000 after purchasing an additional 90,429 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in LHC Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,266 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,425,000 after purchasing an additional 21,156 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,927,000 after acquiring an additional 16,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 89.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,271,000 after acquiring an additional 50,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.
About LHC Group (Get Rating)
LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.
