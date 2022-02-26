LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.60-6.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.50-2.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion.LHC Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.600-$6.000 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LHCG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LHC Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LHC Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $168.70.

Shares of LHCG opened at $134.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.42. LHC Group has a 12-month low of $108.42 and a 12-month high of $223.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.04.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $583.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.44 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that LHC Group will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,235,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $718,452,000 after acquiring an additional 214,388 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in LHC Group by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,550,000 after purchasing an additional 90,429 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in LHC Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,266 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,425,000 after purchasing an additional 21,156 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,927,000 after acquiring an additional 16,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 89.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,271,000 after acquiring an additional 50,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

