Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Shares Gap Down to $22.95

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.95, but opened at $18.18. Lemonade shares last traded at $19.29, with a volume of 30,467 shares trading hands.

LMND has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Lemonade from $85.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lemonade from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lemonade from $43.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lemonade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.78.

The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.80.

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 10,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $348,247.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMND. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 705.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Lemonade by 255.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

About Lemonade (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

