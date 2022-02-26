LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.70 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 18.21%. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $46.48. The company had a trading volume of 99,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,257. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.86. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $39.48 and a 52 week high of $64.50.

Several brokerages have commented on LMAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $41,964.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,147,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $158,097,000 after acquiring an additional 31,590 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,805,000 after buying an additional 18,983 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 8.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,663,000 after buying an additional 18,670 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,926,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

