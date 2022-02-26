LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

LeMaitre Vascular has raised its dividend payment by 57.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. LeMaitre Vascular has a dividend payout ratio of 28.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $46.48 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular has a one year low of $39.48 and a one year high of $64.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.36.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.70 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $41,964.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reduced their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

