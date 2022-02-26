Laurence H. Midler Sells 2,558 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Stock

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 2,558 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $255,109.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CBRE stock opened at $98.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $111.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.55. The firm has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.42.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.41. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBRE. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,907,000 after acquiring an additional 52,371 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,707,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,418,000 after acquiring an additional 20,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.