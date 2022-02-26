Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Receives $11.54 Average Price Target from Analysts

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.14.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LTCH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Latch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Latch from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTCH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Latch in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Latch by 435.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Latch by 151.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Latch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. 45.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Latch stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.81. 10,909,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,981. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.98. Latch has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $14.83.

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

