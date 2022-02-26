Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by SVB Leerink from $34.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantheus from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $46.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Lantheus has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $48.00. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Lantheus’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $33,186.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Lantheus by 218.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Lantheus by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lantheus by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

