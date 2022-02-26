Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Insider Sells £432,498.27 in Stock

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Rating) insider Alex Maloney sold 86,673 shares of Lancashire stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 499 ($6.79), for a total transaction of £432,498.27 ($588,192.94).

Shares of LON LRE opened at GBX 478.40 ($6.51) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 526.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 558.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.81. The company has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a PE ratio of -25.05. Lancashire Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 463.30 ($6.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 725 ($9.86).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio is -0.79%.

A number of research firms have commented on LRE. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 760 ($10.34) price target on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, February 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.36) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 781 ($10.62) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.36) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lancashire has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 711.86 ($9.68).

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

