Lake Street Capital Lowers Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Price Target to $40.00

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 65.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SSYS. TheStreet downgraded Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Stratasys from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $24.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.06 and a beta of 1.30. Stratasys has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $42.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $167.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Stratasys’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stratasys by 9.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Stratasys by 0.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stratasys by 65.9% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Stratasys by 14.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Stratasys by 5.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

