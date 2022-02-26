KUN (KUN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1,933.00

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded 25% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 26th. KUN has a total market capitalization of $24,014.82 and $1,933.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KUN has traded 55.2% lower against the US dollar. One KUN coin can currently be bought for $12.01 or 0.00030631 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KUN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00046738 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,769.13 or 0.07063982 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,125.50 or 0.99808252 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00045911 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00049088 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003103 BTC.

KUN Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . KUN’s official website is kun.kuna.io

KUN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.