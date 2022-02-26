Krispy Kreme, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Krispy Kreme’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.04 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DNUT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Krispy Kreme presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.42.

Shares of DNUT stock opened at $14.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.33. Krispy Kreme has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $21.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th.

In related news, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab acquired 300,000 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $4,038,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,638,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,995,000 after purchasing an additional 383,813 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 482.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 13,095 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Krispy Kreme by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Krispy Kreme by 540.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 64,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

