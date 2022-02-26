Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

KTOS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. cut their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $18.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.59. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a one year low of $14.93 and a one year high of $30.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.40 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $114,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $223,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,589 shares of company stock worth $1,584,441 over the last ninety days. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 428.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

