Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 52,285 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 122.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,285 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $4,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 312,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,792,000 after acquiring an additional 139,498 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 334,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,855,000 after acquiring an additional 22,856 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,695,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,813,000 after acquiring an additional 290,092 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 639,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 95,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $49.45 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $49.40 and a 12-month high of $51.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.24.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%.

