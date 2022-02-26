Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $3.87 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,616 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,088,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $430,667,000 after purchasing an additional 462,397 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,288,741 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,028,446,000 after acquiring an additional 450,303 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 28.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,519,110 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $682,611,000 after buying an additional 338,144 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,972,264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,234,287,000 after purchasing an additional 330,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 97.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 461,134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $182,457,000 after purchasing an additional 227,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $517.49 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $571.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $521.21 and a 200-day moving average of $497.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COST. Barclays lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $606.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.75.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

