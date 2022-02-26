Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Shares Down 8.7%

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 8.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $228.29 and last traded at $228.29. 2 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $249.97.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Kingdee International Software Group from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $279.11 and a 200 day moving average of $307.02.

Kingdee International Software Group Co, Ltd. is an investment holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of enterprise management software products. It operates its business through the following segments: Enterprise Resources Planning, Cloud Services, and Others.

