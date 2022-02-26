Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $16.02, but opened at $16.80. Kimbell Royalty Partners shares last traded at $15.99, with a volume of 665 shares traded.

The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.24. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 22.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is presently 296.01%.

KRP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 100.0% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 64.7% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 21.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,327 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 41.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,358 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 1.75.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

