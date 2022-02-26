KeyFi Trading 5.6% Higher This Week (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. KeyFi has a total market capitalization of $941,996.91 and $6,092.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KeyFi has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One KeyFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000892 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00047089 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,810.97 or 0.07156768 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,198.83 or 0.99800822 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00045767 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00049183 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003097 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

