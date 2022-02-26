KeyCorp Weighs in on Range Resources Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Range Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $2.41 per share for the year.

Get Range Resources alerts:

RRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities upgraded Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Range Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of RRC opened at $23.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $26.48. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.22.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a positive return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Range Resources announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to purchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter worth $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.