Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.05

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.05 and traded as high as $8.74. Keppel shares last traded at $8.74, with a volume of 310 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average of $7.88.
About Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY)
