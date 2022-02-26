Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CINF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63,125 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 32.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 69,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 17,170 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 25.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 235,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the period. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.81 per share, with a total value of $99,872.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CINF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.83.

CINF stock opened at $124.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $97.18 and a one year high of $129.17. The stock has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.00.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.62. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.