Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes $482,000 Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Qorvo by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Qorvo by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $137.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.40 and a 200-day moving average of $159.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Qorvo from $208.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Qorvo from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.48.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

