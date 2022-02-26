Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes $391,000 Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 221.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Boston Properties by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boston Properties by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $2,543,213.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BXP. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.27.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $123.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 4.61. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.10 and a twelve month high of $128.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $731.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.66%.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

