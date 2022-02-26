Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 6,009 Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Textron by 418.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $16,670,843.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 72,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $4,937,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TXT shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $71.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.83 and a 1-year high of $79.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.91.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.42%.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

