Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases New Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.23.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $204.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $183.75 and a one year high of $257.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.21. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.74%.

Whirlpool announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

