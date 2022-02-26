Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires New Shares in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter valued at $2,017,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 49,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 10,167 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,780,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 68,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. 99.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IPG opened at $37.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $25.55 and a one year high of $39.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 9.30%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.19%.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IPG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

