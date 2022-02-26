Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Posts Earnings Results

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kaman had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 0.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Kaman updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.750-$1.900 EPS.

Shares of Kaman stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,340. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kaman has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $57.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 366.85 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Kaman alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Kaman’s payout ratio is presently 727.34%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kaman by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 374,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,372,000 after buying an additional 15,768 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kaman by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 308,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,309,000 after buying an additional 105,938 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Kaman by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 82,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Kaman by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 16,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kaman by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Kaman (Get Rating)

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.