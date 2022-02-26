Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
KDMN opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. Kadmon has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $9.50.
Kadmon Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kadmon (KDMN)
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.