Kadena Price Hits $6.49 (KDA)

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Kadena coin can now be bought for approximately $6.49 or 0.00016499 BTC on popular exchanges. Kadena has a market cap of $1.11 billion and approximately $32.22 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kadena has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kadena Profile

Kadena launched on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,287,601 coins. The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io . Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kadena’s official website is kadena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

