Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.550-$8.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $870 million-$890 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $894.72 million.Kadant also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.000-$2.100 EPS.

Kadant stock traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.43. 85,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,072. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Kadant has a 12-month low of $163.17 and a 12-month high of $240.47.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.31. Kadant had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $218.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kadant will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

KAI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other Kadant news, Director William P. Tully sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.32, for a total transaction of $343,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $163,428.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,573 shares of company stock valued at $563,579. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Kadant by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,998,000 after buying an additional 18,799 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kadant by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 788,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,792,000 after buying an additional 17,142 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Kadant by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,620,000 after buying an additional 16,262 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kadant by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after buying an additional 11,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Kadant by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 243,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,124,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

