K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) PT Raised to C$9.00 at Scotiabank

K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KNTNF. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of K92 Mining from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, K92 Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

Shares of KNTNF opened at $6.14 on Thursday. K92 Mining has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $7.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.65.

K92 Mining, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits. It also focuses in the production of gold, copper, and silver from the Kora and Kora North deposits of the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea. The company was founded by Bryan Slusarchuk Jr.

