K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Given a C$10.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Rating) has been given a C$10.00 price target by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 25.16% from the company’s previous close.

KNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$8.75 target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of KNT stock opened at C$7.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.99. K92 Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.55 and a 12 month high of C$8.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

