JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
BAESY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BAE Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of BAE Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BAE Systems from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of BAE Systems from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.
OTCMKTS:BAESY opened at $35.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.53 and its 200 day moving average is $31.17. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of $26.64 and a 12 month high of $35.74.
About BAE Systems (Get Rating)
BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.
