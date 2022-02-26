JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

BAESY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BAE Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of BAE Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BAE Systems from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of BAE Systems from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.

OTCMKTS:BAESY opened at $35.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.53 and its 200 day moving average is $31.17. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of $26.64 and a 12 month high of $35.74.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 167,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 28,970 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BAE Systems in the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BAE Systems in the fourth quarter worth $372,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in BAE Systems by 41.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in BAE Systems by 6.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 655,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,185,000 after acquiring an additional 42,282 shares in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

