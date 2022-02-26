JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Price Target to GBX 200

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 190 ($2.58) to GBX 200 ($2.72) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Panmure Gordon lowered Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised Hochschild Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised Hochschild Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hochschild Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.67.

OTCMKTS:HCHDF opened at $1.55 on Thursday. Hochschild Mining has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.84.

Hochschild Mining Plc is a precious metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

