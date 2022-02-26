JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Price Target to GBX 1,205

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,315 ($17.88) to GBX 1,205 ($16.39) in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($22.44) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,850 ($25.16) to GBX 1,700 ($23.12) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,840 ($25.02) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,536.11 ($20.89).

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

LON:HL opened at GBX 1,131.50 ($15.39) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,325.79. The company has a market cap of £5.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.22. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1-year low of GBX 1,276 ($17.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,778 ($24.18). The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 12.26 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.40%.

In other news, insider Amy Stirling purchased 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,091 ($14.84) per share, for a total transaction of £24,852.98 ($33,799.78).

About Hargreaves Lansdown (Get Rating)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.