JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17,560 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in JOYY were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 46.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,680,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $242,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,749 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 101.4% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,161,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,699,000 after acquiring an additional 584,794 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 48.4% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,747,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,814,000 after acquiring an additional 570,232 shares during the period. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. increased its stake in JOYY by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 704,364 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,620,000 after buying an additional 363,364 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in JOYY in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,439,000. 60.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ YY opened at $48.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.91. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 0.81. JOYY Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.11 and a 1 year high of $130.40.

Several research firms have weighed in on YY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of JOYY from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

