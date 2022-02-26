Joules Group (LON:JOUL) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Joules Group Plc (LON:JOUL – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 54.20 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 55.20 ($0.75). Approximately 614,418 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,616,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55.40 ($0.75).

Separately, Liberum Capital dropped their price target on shares of Joules Group from GBX 350 ($4.76) to GBX 300 ($4.08) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Joules Group alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 106.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 177.16. The stock has a market cap of £61.70 million and a P/E ratio of 30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware products under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes womenswear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; menswear, including tops, chinos, rugby shirts, and denims, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; footwear; homeware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws; accessories, such as watches, eyewear, bedding, sofas, toiletries, umbrellas, stationery, and others; and pet beds, travel beds, leads, dog coats, toys, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Joules Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joules Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.