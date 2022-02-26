Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Joint had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Joint updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ JYNT traded down $9.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.50. 1,028,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,932. Joint has a 52-week low of $38.14 and a 52-week high of $111.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.80 and a 200-day moving average of $78.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.14 million, a P/E ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.24.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JYNT shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Joint from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Joint from $128.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.86.
About Joint (Get Rating)
The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.
