Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Joint had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Joint updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ JYNT traded down $9.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.50. 1,028,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,932. Joint has a 52-week low of $38.14 and a 52-week high of $111.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.80 and a 200-day moving average of $78.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.14 million, a P/E ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.24.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JYNT shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Joint from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Joint from $128.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JYNT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Joint by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after buying an additional 79,076 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Joint by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Joint by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 7,802 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Joint by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Joint by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.

