John C. Wobensmith Sells 10,090 Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Stock

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 10,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $199,075.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of GNK opened at $19.90 on Friday. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $22.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.14. The stock has a market cap of $834.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 33.27% and a return on equity of 23.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.47%. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GNK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,401,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,422,000 after purchasing an additional 67,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,766,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,265,000 after purchasing an additional 680,853 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,752,608 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,041,000 after purchasing an additional 31,532 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,181,560 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,905,000 after purchasing an additional 207,637 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,145,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,332,000 after purchasing an additional 79,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

About Genco Shipping & Trading (Get Rating)

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

