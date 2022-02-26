Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates GBX 5,700 Price Target for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,700 ($77.52) price target on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on RIO. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 6,220 ($84.59) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,200 ($57.12) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($74.80) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,196.67 ($70.67).

LON:RIO opened at GBX 5,667 ($77.07) on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,354 ($59.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($93.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,329.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,070.05. The firm has a market cap of £91.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 352.32 ($4.79) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.19%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.55%.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,667 ($63.47), for a total value of £19,228.04 ($26,149.93).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

