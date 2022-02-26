Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($7.05) to €6.30 ($7.16) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. AlphaValue upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.69.

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $6.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.40. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $7.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 149.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 34.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 31.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.2611 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.4%. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.86%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

